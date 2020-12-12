West Seattle, Washington

13 Sunday

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Combining holiday spirit with team spirit

December 12, 2020 7:56 pm
 |   West Seattle Christmas lights | West Seattle news

Here’s hoping Santa comes down the chimney with a Seahawks victory! Kalyn emailed to let us know about her home at 10727 25th SW [map]: “Showing our Seahawks love from the rooftop!” (Tomorrow, the Hawks play the winless Jets, 1 pm.) While in North Shorewood, we noticed some other nice lights further south on Kalyn’s street, as well as on 26th SW one block north (south of Barton). Thanks again to everyone who’s suggested lights and sent photos – starting tomorrow, we’ll be doubling up. Meantime, the list of what we’ve shown is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, and you can scroll through our archived coverage here.

