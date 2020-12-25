WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 3 homes where there’s more than twinkling

On this Christmas night, a stocking full of lights and decorations:

Brian suggested we check out that music-synched lights display between Andover and Charlestown on 36th SW [vicinity map]. The music is only audible via 99.5 FM low-powered radio, so we had to record from inside the car to pick up the music.

Next house is more a daylight display – 2748 44th SW [map]:

M sent the photo, explaining they decorated with a gingerbread theme.

And heading south to Fauntleroy, this is for everyone who loves Halloween AND Christmas:

Julie explained in her tip that this house on 46th SW between Cloverdale and Trenton [vicinity map] had a major Halloween display that was augmented with Christmas decorations, rather than being replaced by them:

Thank you to the many people who sent tips, with and without photos, this season – all the decorations we have shown remain listed in our Holiday Guide and archived here!