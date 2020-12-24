WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS EVE 2020: Information for today/tonight

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

The sun’s out (for a few hours, anyway) and it’s Christmas Eve. Here are notes for the hours ahead:

IN OUR HOLIDAY GUIDE, you’ll find info including:

-Store hours for last-minute gift shopping

-Christmas Eve church services

-Grocery-store hours (most close early on Christmas Eve)

IN OUR HOLIDAY GUIDE AND ARCHIVED HERE:

-Christmas lights we’ve showcased (should be another good night for viewing)

LOOKING FOR WAYS TO HELP?

-Look for the Giving Opportunities section of the Holiday Guide, including homemade-cookie donations for The Christmas People (drop off at Alki Masonic Center, 40th/Edmunds parking-lot entrance, until 4 pm)

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE

–Scott will lead the sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden 4-6 pm (possibly ending earlier tonight “if traffic is light”)

(Wednesday sunset over Vashon Island, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SUNSET:

4:22 pm

FREE CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER: The Itto’s Tapas crew invites everyone who needs a free Christmas Eve dinner to come pick up yours at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW) starting at 5 pm.