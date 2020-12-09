TRAFFIC ALERT: Camera installation on West Seattle low bridge Thursday

(Reader photo)

A week and a half ago, we reported that the low-bridge enforcement cameras would be installed this week. SDOT says that’s happening tomorrow (Thursday, December 10th), and that means a traffic alert:

New cameras will be installed Thursday, December 10. On Thursday, the Low Bridge will be reduced to one lane (so that vehicles can travel in only one direction at a time) from as early as 9 a.m. to as late as 3 p.m. A flagger will be present to guide people who are authorized to drive on the Low Bridge. Please be aware that the flagger is present and be prepared to stop if you are driving in either direction.

The cameras are expected to be activated in January. Here’s an update from SDOT on exactly how the camera enforcement system will work, as well as a refresher on current rules regarding low-bridge use.