Thanks for the photos! Despite the downpour, luminarias were lit tonight in the first-ever “Spirit of West Seattle” event, organized by the West Seattle Junction Association as part of Hometown Holidays. And we’ve received a few photos – above, from Brandy near Lincoln Park; below, from a texter:

And this one’s from Julie:

Every bit of extra light is appreciated, with the shortest day of the year coming up Monday – but at least that’ll mean we’re only three weeks from spring!