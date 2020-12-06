SPEND LOCAL! Here’s the latest on how to do it via UR West Seattle – for businesses and customers

Just before Thanksgiving, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) launched an idea – small local independent businesses supporting each other by offering their customers an incentive to spend at other small local independent businesses too. Today, another update on UR West Seattle – which now stands for Unique Retailer, Unique Restaurant, and Unique Service:

UR West Seattle now has defining logos, thanks to Hannah Yates. Her designs will let you know what businesses are unique to West Seattle, and what businesses are participating in the UR West Seattle shop local 5% discount. These logos define a business that is unique to West Seattle; they are what makes West Seattle what it is – a collection of civic-minded business owners trying to make our neighborhoods a better place.

This logo defines a unique West Seattle business that is offering 5% off if you patronize one of the other unique West Seattle Businesses. Just bring a receipt from any business that is unique to West Seattle, and receive 5% off your purchase.

For business owners that want the logo to display in their window, contact tim@westseattlerunner.com and I will send it to you. For any business owner that wants to participate in rewarding local shopping, contact Tim for the UR West Seattle logo as well.

We are all in this together – let’s keep our local restaurants, services and retailers busy this holiday season!

Businesses already participating:

West Seattle Runner

Seattle Dive Tours

Restorative Acupuncture in West Seattle

Arthur’s

Mission Cantina

Tech-Nique-Training