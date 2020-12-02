SCHOOLS: West Seattle HS 8th-grade open house online Wednesday

Though the rest of this school year isn’t settled yet, planning for 2021-2022 has to carry on too. If you have an 8th grader planning to go to, or considering, West Seattle High School, this invitation is for you:

West Seattle High School will be hosting our 8th Grade Open House virtually this year on December 3rd. Traditionally we would’ve invited 8th grade families to visit our school campus, meet their potential teachers, and ask any questions they had about us. This year, your 8th Grade families can access our virtual resources to learn more about the opportunities offered to students at WSHS.

We would like families to visit our 8th Grade Open House website. Teachers have made videos to share about some of the classes we offer to freshmen. We also included other resources that are available to all WSHS students and families. Lastly, we will be hosting a Virtual Open House Night on December 3rd from 6:30-7:30 pm via Live Teams Meeting, where key staff and a Student Panel will share important information and opportunities about WSHS. There will be some time at the end for Q&A.

If you have questions, please reach out to Ms. Erica Nguyen at etnguyen@seattleschools.org or Ms. Mallory Neuman at mlneuman@seattleschools.org.