ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Last Tuesday of 2020

6:12 AM: It’s Tuesday, December 29th, the 281st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Delridge project: Here’s the plan for what’s nect. No work planned Friday (New Year’s Day).
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule today through Thursday (running a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day).
Water Taxi – Regular schedule today through Thursday (no service New Year’s Day).
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
