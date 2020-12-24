ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Christmas Eve edition

6:07 AM: It’s Thursday, December 24th, the 276th morning (and the start of the 10th month) without the West Seattle Bridge. Another cold night, so beware of frosty streets, paths, windshields.

ROAD (ETC.) WORK

Delridge project: Work is planned through today. none tomorrow.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule today (Sunday service on Christmas Day).

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today (Doc Maynard is back; no service Christmas Day).

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map) – see the closure advisory above. Here’s the nearest camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.