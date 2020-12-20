ROAD WORK: Delridge project plan for this week

Weather permitting, the Delridge repaving/utility project is scheduled for Monday-Thursday work this week. Here are key points from the weekly preview:

Side-street closures on the east side of Delridge Way SW during demolition and paving

Currently closed (timing is weather dependent and may change):

SW Edmunds St (local access only)

SW Brandon St (closed into early next year)

SW Willow St (closed through the end of the year)

Closing soon (timing is weather dependent and subject to change)

SW Myrtle St (closed when SW Willow St reopens, as early as December 28)

SW Thistle St (closing in early 2021)

Driveways on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Alaska St and SW Hudson St to be reopened this week

Temporary street closure at SW Thistle St between Delridge Way SW and 20th Ave SW beginning as early as January 4

Roadway and sidewalk demolition and paving starting soon in Zone C

Roadway demolition is scheduled to begin on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Trenton St and SW Henderson St as early as December 21 with paving to follow in the new year

Sidewalk demolition between SW Cloverdale St and SW Trenton St to begin as early as December 23