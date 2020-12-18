Remembering Florence Marx, 1921-2020

A memorial service will be streamed next Tuesday for Florence Marx, whose family is sharing this remembrance:

Florence (Kohler) Marx, 99, was born July 22, 1921 in Glen Ullin, North Dakota and died peacefully on December 10, 2020 at Providence Mount Saint Vincent nursing home, where she lived for eleven wonderful years in their love and care. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman, all her brothers (5) and sisters (7). She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Thiviam) and Sherree (Randy); three grandchildren, Phil, Scot (Sara), Greg (Colleen); and eight great-grandchildren.

A lifelong resident of White Center and very active member of Holy Family Parish, she worked at Travelers Insurance Company in downtown Seattle for 25 years.

Due to COVID restrictions we are livestreaming Florence’s funeral Mass on YouTube. To access, go to YouTube and search for “Funeral Mass for Florence Marx.” It is scheduled for 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 22nd, St Patrick Church in Tacoma.

We would like to thank and bless all of her caregivers over the span of the last eleven years. We could not have done this without their compassionate care.