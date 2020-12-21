Remembering Barry W. Frost, 1956-2020

Family and friends are remembering Barry W. Frost, and sharing this with his community:

Barry Wayne Frost passed away December 18th, 2020 at his home in West Seattle.

He was born October 2nd, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan, and grew up in the small town of Logan, Illinois. After high school he joined the Navy and traveled the world on the USS Midway. While stationed in Seattle, he met his wife Sue. His son BJ and daughter Leah were born soon after.

When he wasn’t coaching or cheering on his two children’s sports teams, he was a die-hard Seattle sports fan and loved watching the Seahawks, Huskies, and Mariners. He worked at the University of Washington, where he retired after 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Sue, his son B.J. (Jamie), and daughter Leah; his brothers Buddy (Lowell), Allen, and Bruce (Samutha), and sisters Elaine (John) and Karla (Avin); as well as his Aunt Janet and Cousin Steve (Tracy).