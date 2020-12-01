MENTAL HEALTH 101: Invitation for you

You’re welcome to be part of a “Mental Health 101” workshop the next two Wednesday nights, online. Here’s the invitation:

Recognizing that the rainy season, pandemic restrictions, and holiday stresses can be hard for people prone to depression or other mental-health issues, Fauntleroy Church, UCC, will host a free two-part workshop, “Mental Health 101,” on Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

Experienced facilitators with the National Alliance on Mental Illness will lead the 6:30 – 8:00 pm Zoom sessions with a focus on how to support caregivers and those struggling with mental-health issues, along with tips on self care.

“Mental health topics can be scary and carry a stigma that often makes them a taboo topic of discussion,” said Molly Seaverns, a member of the church’s Christian-education ministry. “We’ll provide a safe place to explore any misconceptions about mental health and learn practical skills for caring for ourselves and walking beside those who need support, especially now.”

All are welcome to register with the church office (jackie@fauntleroyouc.org) to receive the Zoom link. Find details at fauntleroyucc.org/congregator-posts/mental-health-101-dec-2-and-dec-9-2020-630-800-pm.