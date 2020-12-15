Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, a West Seattle-residing entrepreneur who has moved her business closer to home:

Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler announces the grand opening of her new jewelry boutique located on Findlay St. in

West Seattle.

It was the end of an era for the beautiful jewel box inside Seattle’s 4th and Pike Building. Taking up all of 100 square feet in the first-floor lobby, the tiny boutique was beautifully decorated and popular with customers. Owner and jeweler Lisa Esztergalyos has been welcoming lovers of fine jewelry into her store since 2008. When COVID showed no signs of going anywhere, many small businesses in downtown Seattle felt the urge to relocate their businesses outside of the city center, including Esztergalyos.

From growing safety concerns to infrastructure slowdowns like the West Seattle Bridge and finally new ownership of the 4th & Pike building, the writing was on the wall, and it was a perfect opportunity to move on to something new.

Lisa Esztergalyos is no stranger to West Seattle and has been a member of the West Seattle community since 1998, so when the space came available in West Seattle, she jumped on the opportunity to relocate. Her new space at 4224 SW Findlay Street is larger than the previous downtown location, with a nod to old-world charm in a new building close to popular spots like C&P Coffee Co. She has more than 20 years of jewelry industry knowledge and experience, and brings you a truly customized design and jewelry shopping experience unlike anywhere else in Seattle.

Open Hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 am-5 pm. Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler will be offering delivery and pickup in the Greater Seattle area on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. To schedule, go here. For more information: info@lisaesztergalyos.com or 206-447-5747.

We thank Lisa Esztergalyos Jeweler for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here, and find info on joining the team by going here.