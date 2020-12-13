West Seattle, Washington

LAST CALL: This year’s Fauntleroy Community Survey is about to close

December 13, 2020 10:48 am
Our area’s only neighborhood group with a regular community survey has a last call for participation:

If you live or work in Fauntleroy, the Fauntleroy Community Association would like to hear from you through their every-other-year community survey. First announced last month, the window is closing to participate with the deadline set for today (December 13). This year’s survey includes questions about transportation, traffic, car prowls and break-ins, police funding, and historic preservation. Survey responses help the FCA to establish priorities for action and most of all, to hear about what is important to community members. If you haven’t already participated, start the survey here.

