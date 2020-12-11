HAPPENING TODAY/TONIGHT: 6 West Seattle notes

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s up in the hours ahead, including highlights from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and Event Calendar:

LAST DAY TO ORDER DELRIDGE GROCERY GIFT BASKET: Our original announcement explains what’s in the basket and how to order it.

DICK’S FOOD TRUCK VISITS: When Dick’s Drive-Ins launched a food truck (burgers and shakes, no fries), they invited votes on where its first stops should be, and West Seattle made the top five. So it’s visiting today, 11 am-2 pm, California/Alaska.

TOY DRIVE: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle says Toys for Tots is still running behind its quota, so new, unwrapped toys are needed. A bin is set up through December 17th in the lobby at KeyBank in The Junction.

NEED FOOD? Along with the regular food-bank distributions, Fridays are the day you can go to Food Lifeline HQ in nearby South Park and get an emergency box of food, 2-5 pm. (815 S. 96th)

SECOND NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah has two Hanukkah events on the calendar for today/tonight – details on the KHN website.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: Watch the Seattle Lutheran High School Drama Club production of the radio play based on the legendary movie, 7:30 pm online. Our preview explains how to get your ticket(s).