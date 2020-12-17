West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Gunfire at Westwood Village, 1 wounded

December 17, 2020 8:52 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news | Westwood

8:52 PM: The day’s second “scenes of violence” dispatch in West Seattle is headed out now, this time to Westwood Village. First police were looking for someone reported to have fired a gun near the closed 24 Hour Fitness; now there’s a report of a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg. More to come.

9:04 PM: At the scene, SFD tells us the wound, to the back of the man’s left thigh, is not life-threatening. He’s being taken to Harborview. We are trying to find out if a suspect is being sought.

9:25 PM: Police say they are still seeking a suspect. Also still piecing together the circumstances; one person is reported to have told police a fight between two men preceded the gunshots.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: Gunfire at Westwood Village, 1 wounded"

  • DD December 17, 2020 (9:19 pm)
    They should be able to see a suspect with the police cameras at Westwood. Let’s defend the police some more, that might help. West Seattle is going down hill real fast. 

    • WSB December 17, 2020 (9:23 pm)
      Those are not police cameras; they belong to the center’s owner.

  • ~Hockeywitch~ December 17, 2020 (9:24 pm)
    Dang! 2nd one today.. People need to get a grip and chill out… A horn honk,  and whatever happened with this one, does not warrant being shot or shot at… Makes me never want to leave my 4 walls..

  • DD December 17, 2020 (9:27 pm)
    My previous post should have read “lets de-fund the police” not “defend”.

  • StopCuttingDownTrees December 17, 2020 (9:44 pm)
    I was standing in front of that 24 Hour Fitness last night exactly 24 hours before this incident looking at the vacant space where the treadmills used to be. My concern was that they are removing equipment in preparation of permanently closing the gym. A potentially-deadly attack just outside their gym certainly doesn’t give 24 Hour Fitness much incentive to ever open it up again. I was, however, glad to see a Westwood Village security guard ask what I was doing there. I hope they increase SPD presence there after this.

    • WSB December 17, 2020 (9:53 pm)
      I have had an inquiry out about the equipment moveout since a couple tips this morning. They announced more than half a dozen WA closures earlier this year but this one was not on that list.

