GIVING: Nucor employees’ two-ton gift to West Seattle Food Bank

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand unless otherwise credited)

It’s a special delivery that the West Seattle Food Bank welcomes every holiday season, and it happened today despite the pandemic. Employees at West Seattle’s Nucor steel mill donate food and cash. Today was delivery day.

This year’s food donations totaled 4,380 pounds – more than two tons!

US Army National Guard members Nicholas Delvaux and Shelina Lal helped food bank and Nucor staffers with the unloading.

Nucor employees also donated more than $22,000 in cash this year.

P.S. Nucor thanks Tacoma Hydraulics for its help transporting the donations every year:

(Photo courtesy Nucor)

WSFB has more need than ever this season, not just because of the pandemic, but because it merged earlier this year with the West Seattle Helpline, which means it’s helping prevent homelessness as well as hunger. You can help too – here’s how. (If you have nonperishable food to donate, a local student is sponsoring a drive-thru food drive this Saturday – details in our calendar listing.)