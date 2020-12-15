GIVING: Grillbird Teriyaki cooks up crowdfunded ‘pay it forward’ plan

(WSB file photo)

From Matt at Grillbird Teriyaki (35th/Morgan):

Every day we are giving out a gift card to a random customer; however, the gift card is not for them to use but for them to pass on to an individual or family in need of a hot meal. We hope to extend the generosity of our customers outward to our community so that no one goes hungry this winter. Many have asked us how they can contribute as well, so we have also come up with a way for customers to add a “Pay It Forward” gift card to their order online. The response has already been incredible.