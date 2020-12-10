From the ‘in case you wondered too’ file: Jet that ‘passed low’ over Admiral

Sometimes it takes a while to get information. Here’s one such case. In the 8 am hour Wednesday, we got some questions about a low-flying Alaska Airlines jet that some said “buzzed Admiral.” Flightradar24 showed Alaska flight 676 looping back to Sea-Tac shortly after takeoff (here’s a screenshot). We asked the airline what happened. This morning, we got the answer:

Alaska Airlines Flight 676 Seattle-Omaha returned to Sea-Tac Airport shortly after take-off due to what was ultimately a faulty indicator light. Our standard operating procedure is to return to the departing airport. The aircraft landed safely without issue. We swapped planes and got our guests back out about 3.5 hours later. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused our guests.