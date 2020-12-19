FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Winter Wander winner!

Earlier this month, West Seattle realtor and preparedness coach Alice Kuder sponsored the Winter Wander multi-day scavenger hunt as a fun way to boost local independent businesses, among other things – and we have word of the winner! From Alice:

Congratulations to Terri C. of West Seattle! She, her husband and daughter did a great job of solving 13 Winter Wander clues and won the drawing for $200 in gift cards from local merchants. The businesses they chose are Northwest Art and Frame, Paper Boat Booksellers, Coastal Surf Boutique.

We had 12 groups submit a total of 193 selfies for the contest, and countless other groups who played just for fun! Many thanks to the 15 neighborhood businesses and institutions who agreed to participate as solutions to our clues. We hope you will pay each of them a visit and express your gratitude as well. They are:

Wildwood Market

The Birdhouse

Seattle Fish Company

Cherry Consignment

A la Mode Pies

Curious Kidstuff

Capers

Wing Stop

Indu!ge

Vatsana’s Thai

Leaps and Bounds

Paper Boat Books

Peel and Press

Bed Head Coffee

Seattle Fire Station #11

Highland Park Improvement Club

Desmond Hansen Artwork

Mark your calendar now for the SECOND annual Winter Wander, which will take place Dec. 4-12, 2021.