FOLLOWUP: Hit-run victim’s family hopes you can help find driver

(WSB photo, Sunday)

We reported last Sunday on a hit-run crash at California/Hanford that sent a bicycle rider to the hospital. Today, the rider’s family is circulating video they hope will bring in a tip leading to the driver’s arrest:

As shown at the end of the video, the “best guess” is that it’s a Toyota van, 1998-2003, with running boards and a white separator between the front and rear passenger-side windows. Meantime, we asked the family how the rider, Sean, is doing: “He was literally run over so we are very lucky that doctors found no organ damage, but he will need several surgeries. He just successfully underwent the first surgery on Monday. We are just happy he is alive. We just want to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.” If you have any information, contact police and refer to case 20-342638.