1 PM: Washington State Ferries says M/V Issaquah needs emergency repairs, so it’s going out of service, leaving M/V Kittitas the lone boat on the route for now. WSF’s alert says: “The 1:10 p.m. from Southworth, the 1:30 p.m. from Vashon, and the 2:00 p.m. from Fauntleroy are cancelled.”

2:57 PM: The M/V Sealth is replacing the Issaquah (which was experiencing “oil pressure alarms”), but it has less capacity, and WSF says #2 sailings might be delayed by half an hour.