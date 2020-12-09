West Seattle, Washington

Dick’s Drive-Ins truck announces West Seattle stop for Friday

December 9, 2020 10:30 pm
Dick’s Drive-In fans were excited to hear that the local burger chain chose West Seattle as one of the first five places it will bring its new food truck. Tonight, Dick’s revealed the date and time – this Friday, 11 am-2 pm, outside Easy Street Records in The Junction. This will be the fourth stop, after Bellevue (last Friday), Everett (last Saturday), and Renton (yesterday); the stops were the result of voting, as we reported in September. The truck will sell burgers and shakes – no fries.

