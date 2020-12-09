Dick’s Drive-Ins truck announces West Seattle stop for Friday

Dick’s Drive-In fans were excited to hear that the local burger chain chose West Seattle as one of the first five places it will bring its new food truck. Tonight, Dick’s revealed the date and time – this Friday, 11 am-2 pm, outside Easy Street Records in The Junction. This will be the fourth stop, after Bellevue (last Friday), Everett (last Saturday), and Renton (yesterday); the stops were the result of voting, as we reported in September. The truck will sell burgers and shakes – no fries.
West Seattle, Washington
10 Thursday
| 0 COMMENTS