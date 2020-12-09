West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hate-crime charge filed in West Seattle incident

December 9, 2020 3:03 pm
Last week in West Seattle Crime Watch, we published a short SPD “Significant Incident Report” summary about an alleged hate-crime incident that ultimately involved SWAT officers. Today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that a felony charge is filed against the suspect in the case, 34-year-old Keeley A. Brown. Both Brown and the victim are described in court documents as residents of the microhousing building where it happened, near 35th/Avalon, the night of December 1st. The victim said Brown confronted her while she was cleaning up items in a common area and called her a “terrorist” as well as a racial slur, telling her “go back to your country” and adding that people like the victim are why gun rights are needed. Brown then allegedly hit the victim in the head with a crock-pot lid. Another resident told police that Brown had long been harassing other residents, sometimes with racial slurs, but that they believed nothing could be done because of the current eviction moratorium. Brown went into her apartment before police arrived and would not come out; a two-hour standoff ensued, ending with SWAT officers entering Brown’s apartment to arrest her. Court documents say Brown, released from jail the next day on personal recognizance, has no criminal record. She is charged with one count of what is now statutorily described as a “hate-crime offense.”

SIDE NOTE: This is another category of crime that’s been on the rise this year. The day before this incident, the KCPAO held a media briefing about hate crime, saying they had already filed charges in 51 cases this year, compared to 38 last year and 30 in 2018.

5 Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Hate-crime charge filed in West Seattle incident"

  • Kay December 9, 2020 (3:07 pm)
    What am I missing? She assaulted someone and was let out of jail the next day? 

  • Andrew December 9, 2020 (3:37 pm)
    Wow. Just wow.  This is why we have to take micro aggression seriously, because they can lead to this. This is also why we have to check our self before we wreck ourselves. 

  • AMD December 9, 2020 (3:50 pm)
    From everything I’ve heard/read, the eviction moratorium only applies to evictions for non-payment.  Evictions for cause (harassment, destruction of property, etc.) are still allowed.  I don’t think the messaging on that distinction has been great (in fairness, there are probably landlords who would just claim other offenses to get tenants out), but I hope building managers do realize they have recourse to deal with individuals like this.  Hopefully the victim is okay and they’re able to rid themselves of the problem tenant.

    • WSB December 9, 2020 (3:55 pm)
      Yes but (and this is a whole ‘nother followup) it’s being applied more widely .. the Delridge nuisance house where a person was shot last month (likely publishing that tomorrow) owner has been trying to get an eviction order and has been twice denied, even after presenting police reports from multiple incidents to the judge. I don’t know in this case if there had been any attempts to evict but in the Delridge house case, there’s an official legal trail – TR

  • Henrydpainter December 9, 2020 (4:03 pm)
    I run   Into   A  person  like that in West Seattle  I was heading  to paint  this  interior house  but the owner  told  my old boss  he  didn’t want  any mexicans   Working  at his  house ,   So  my  boss  had  to  get  my other co-worker  whom was white ,     It’s Very  sad   ,This  people  have  so much  hate in them  ,  but     Not  everyone is like  that  thankfully   ,  That’s  why  left  that  painting company  and  started  my  own.  . 

