CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 12/23 roundup

Tonight’s toplines in the pandemic:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*58,750 people have tested positive, 474 more than yesterday’s total

*1,022 people have died, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*3,909 people have been hospitalized, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*721,289 people have been tested, 575 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 55,212/954/3,765/703,210.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE BRIEFING: We’re on a “downward trend,” state health officials said. Still way higher than anyone wants to dee, and “not out of the woods” yet, but statewide there’s a downturn – “hopeful numbers going in the right direction.” No post-Thanksgiving spike, so they’re urging everyone to keep up the safety measures for Christmas too. See the full briefing here.

VACCINE UPDATE: Thousands of people have been vaccinated, per the state’s update:

Last week, providers across the state began administering initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk health workers, and now, more than 30,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered. We are thrilled with this progress in such a short time. This week, we allocated 44,850 Pfizer doses and 127,900 Moderna doses. That includes: *153,925 doses distributed to more than 220 sites in 37 counties

*18,825 doses distributed to support long-term care facilities as well as 14 Tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs

During the aforementioned briefing, officials said it’ll be “several weeks” until vaccinations move on to the next eligible group.

EVICTION MORATORIUM EXTENDED: The city moratorium was extended a week ago through the end of March; today Gov. Inslee announced the same extension for the entire state.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!