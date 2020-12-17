CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 12/17 roundup

As usual, we end the night with virus-crisis news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*55,919 people have tested positive, up 707 from yesterday’s total

*976 people have died, up 22 from yesterday’s total

*3,803 people have been hospitalized, up 38 from yesterday’s total

*704,029 people have been tested, up 819 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 51,671/920/3,543/675,103.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 74.9 million cases worldwide, 17.2 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

BACK TO SCHOOLS: Tonight’s Seattle Public Schools board vote starts a process that will likely result in pre-K through 1st graders, and many special-education students, returning to in-person learning by March 1st.

LESS VACCINE? While the first round of vaccinations proceeds, the state said it had been told it’s getting fewer doses – for starters – than previously promised. Pfizer, however, says it’s not having any problems manufacturing or distributing. The governor subsequently said in his afternoon briefing that perhaps it’s just a communication problem.

HELPING: One week until Christmas Eve – still many ways to help, if you can; see the list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!