CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 12/6 roundup

Tonight’s local virus-crisis toplines:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*47.618 people have tested positive, up 363 from yesterday’s total

*894 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*3,400 people have been hospitalized, up 30 from yesterday’s total

*651,275 people have been tested (the state backlog of negative results hasn’t been resolved yet, so King County calls this number frozen, but it’s still going up each day)

One week ago, the King County totals were 43,740/858/3,190/626,435.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 67 million cases and 1,536.000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

CLOSURE: Zeeks Pizza in West Seattle is temporarily closed for the second time in a month; employees were told a staff member had tested positive.

NO COVID CASES: The site director of West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment told its Community Advisory Committee today that no one there has tested positive.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Want to talk about how the pandemic is affecting your life? You’re invited to the next Community Conversation with three Department of Neighborhoods reps – Osbaldo, Laura, and Alvin. Here’s how to be part of it.

