CORONAVIRUS: Monday 12/14 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic updates begin with the vaccine’s arrival:

VACCINATION BEGINS: Our state’s first shipment of the first approved COVID-19 vaccine has arrived. But we don’t know yet how long it’ll be until the shots are widely available.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the toplines of today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*54,649 people have tested positive, 632 more than yesterday’s total

*935 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*3,714 people have been hospitalized, 40 more than yesterday’s total

*694,880 people have been tested, 9,511 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 49,739/903/3,449/657,903.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

REOPENED: Mashiko says everyone’s test came back negative.

HOW COVID-19 IS AFFECTING SPD: The latest update via SPD Blotter says 3 sPD employees have tested positive in the past week.

GRANT $ APPROVED: The City Council approved $5 million for grants to restaurants, bars, and hospitality workers. The business recipients will be chosen from those who have already applied for grants; the workers’ application process will be launched soon.

NEED FOOD? On Friday (December 18th), food boxes will be available 2-5 pm at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

