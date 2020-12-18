BIZNOTES: Thunder Road Guitars, Wyatt’s Jewelers, Big World Boxes, Whisky West

Spend local! Four West Seattle business notes:

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Give the gift of music. You can shop Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) any time online but if you want to visit the expanded Morgan Junction showroom (6400 California SW) that TRG shares with The Bass Shop (also a WSB sponsor), they’re offering special added shopping hours – 11 am-4 pm Sunday, 10 am-6 pm Monday.

WYATT’S JEWELERS: Looking for something sparkly? Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) at Westwood Village also has expanded shopping hours in this final week before Christmas, and has a giveaway going too – the 14K diamond necklace at right will be given away on January 5th; you can enter the drawing at the store or online. The extended store hours are 10 am-6 pm today and tomorrow plus next Monday-Wednesday, noon-5 pm this Sunday, and 10 am-2 pm Christmas Eve. Wyatt’s also plans a Monday-Thursday sale, 10 percent to 40 percent off select items throughout the store. (Wyatt’s has online shopping. too.)

BIG WORLD BOXES: A new-biz note – this is a new online business founded by West Seattleite Acacia Pappas, who says it is designed “to help busy parents who have young kids at home.” The founder was a teacher for six years and realized that “as the pandemic hit, I knew younger kids would need meaningful things to do with their hands (and parents would want enriching alternatives to screen time). Thus was born Big World Boxes to meet that need.” You can subscribe to regular deliveries of “hands-on projects and activities.”

And one restaurant note:

WHISKY WEST: The Morgan Junction restaurant (6413 California SW) sends word that “we now have covered outdoor seating in our back patio with heaters. We are open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM and also are continuing to do to-go food and drink orders.” We’re continuing to update our longrunning restaurant/food-and-beverage list – which has more than 180 venues! – removing all the old springtime info and adding notes such as who has outdoor seating; if you have an update, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!