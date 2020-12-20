BIZNOTES: Mission Cantina’s Holiday Mercado, Lady Jaye’s Night Market, Harry’s Beach House dinner-kit deadline, Illusions Hair Design updates

Spend local! Four more updates from local businesses:

MISSION CANTINA: At 2325 California SW in The Admiral District, Mission Cantina (WSB sponsor) is offering shopping as well as dining (takeout or patio). They’re open 11 am-8 pm Sundays-Thursdays and 11 am-9 pm Fridays and Saturdays, including Christmas Eve/Day. The Holiday Mercado includes “unique gifts like mezcal tasting boxes, Mexican chocolates, fun gifts from Alair, ornaments, stockings and more! All purchases include a raffle ticket for awesome prizes from Easy Street Records, Alair & Mission, and we’re delivering to the winners on Christmas Eve!” Also, Mission’s Tina Padilla tells WSB, “We now have eGift Cards through GiftFly! We’re still taking donations for the West Seattle Food Bank, and from now until Christmas the owners are matching all donations!”

LADY JAYE: At 4523 California SW in The Junction, “Lady Jaye will be hosting a socially distanced night market on Tuesday (December 22nd) from 3 pm-8 pm. There will be stations starting at the front door (where we will serve everyone a cup of Chef Charlie’s famous vegan chili) and through the restaurant then ending on the back patio. The windows will be open so we are calling it an open-air market. Basically you start at the front door and work your way through the stations until you end on the patio. Each station is 7 feet apart and you can’t move to the next station until the group in front of you is gone. We are going to have tons of stocking stuffers like mini-bottles of our high-end whiskey, small cuts of wagyu beef, food and drink accoutrements and cocktails to go! Keonii from Fleurt Collective will have a station as well! At the end, guests will also be able to purchase one of our Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches to go! It should be a fun last-min shopping experience for West Seattle!”

HARRY’S BEACH HOUSE: We published a list of pre-order Christmas-meal options a few days ago but didn’t include Harry’s (2676 Alki SW) because the order-by date on their website had already passed. Turns out that the deadline for ordering has been extended through tonight – go here to order (and note they’re selling other gift items too).

ILLUSIONS HAIR DESIGN: This longtime WSB sponsor at 5619 California SW will be open Monday-Wednesday this week, and that includes curbside pickup for hair products and other retail. Call 206-938-3675 for appointments and orders.

Open for last-minute shopping/dining/etc.? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!