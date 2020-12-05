5 last-minute notes as your West Seattle Tuesday continues

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

The morning earthquake shook up our routine a little and we didn’t publish a “happening today/tonight” roundup. So here are a few last-minute notes:

3;30 PM – ORCA-WATCHING RULES: Will the state make new rules for whale-watching vessels, to protect the Southern Resident Killer Whales? The state Fish and Wildlife Commission gets briefed this afternoon, and the public can watch – here’s how.

4 PM – DEMONSTRATION FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing is leading the twice-weekly sign-waving at 16th and Holden, 4-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

4:30 PM – SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TOWN HALL: Updates from Superintendent Denise Juneau, livestreamed on the district YouTube channel.

5 PM – WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: This time, it’s information about the Westside School (WSB sponsor) lower school. Email tedh@westsideschool.org ASAP to get attendance info.

6 PM – ‘GET FIT’ INFO NIGHT: Online at 6 pm, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) hosts an informational event about its free fitness program kicking off at the start of 2021 – for beginners, getting you ready to run a half-marathon by summer! Info is in our calendar listing.