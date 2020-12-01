West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

47℉

1 West Seattle project on list of city’s newest affordable-housing investments

December 8, 2020 9:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle housing | West Seattle news | Westwood

A Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site near Westwood Village is the only West Seattle project on a list of new affordable-housing investments announced today by the city. The “additional investments of $55.8 million to support 840 low-income and affordable rental and homeownership opportunities” touted by the mayor at a media briefing include $400,000 for the four-house project at 2117 SW Trenton [map]. The Habitat for Humanity project webpage describes the plan as:

-4 units, three 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1130 sq. ft.; one 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1300 sq. ft.
-Homes will be owned by families earning <80% AMI [area median income] -Homes will be resale-restricted to provide for permanent affordability -Buyers must be willing to partner and complete sweat equity hours -Buyers must meet lender requirements and secure financing to meet minimum mortgage amount -Buyers must reside or be employed in King County for 1+ years

Another webpage for the project says they expect to start taking applications from prospective buyers next spring.

Share This

No Replies to "1 West Seattle project on list of city's newest affordable-housing investments"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.