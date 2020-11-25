YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle YMCA donation drive Saturday + virtual giving tree

The West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) just announced two opportunities for you to provide holiday help if you can:

West Seattle YMCA Pajama & Toy Drive

Join us for a drive-thru pajama & toy drive on Saturday, November 28, from 12:00 – 3:00 pm at the West Seattle Y [36th/Snoqualmie] to support Y families this holiday season. We are looking for warm pajamas, sizes 5T through size 16, and unwrapped toys. A few favorites include Legos, art kits, board games, Paw Patrol, Hot Wheels, and all kinds of balls. If you are not able to join us for the drive-thru, please see our online wish list:

West Seattle YMCA Virtual Giving Tree

During the holiday season, the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA hosts the Giving Tree, which is full of requests from youth who are participants of our programs. We invite you to join our virtual Giving Tree to support our community while also keeping everyone safe.