WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Q&A with state & local leaders; dine-out benefits; more

from the calendar and inbox, here’s what’s ahead today:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET VOTES: Under way now, with a second session at 2 pm, the council is in the final round of voting on more than 160 changes to the mayor’s proposed budget for next year. (Want to see what any individual councilmember is sponsoring? Use this new tool just unveiled.) Today’s agenda for both sessions is here, with links to documents. You can watch live here,

DINE OUT FOR GENESEE HILL: 10:30 am-10 pm, you can help raise money for Genesee Hill Elementary by getting food from MOD Pizza in The Junction (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW). Details are in our calendar listing.

DINE OUT FOR ROXHILL: 2 pm-10 pm, you can help raise money for Roxhill Elementary by getting food from The Westy (7908 35th SW), which also has limited outdoor seating. Info’s in our calendar listing.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL MIDDLE-SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: Online at 5 pm, find out about middle school at Westside School (WSB sponsor) in Arbor Heights. Our calendar listing explains how to get the participation link.

TOWN HALL WITH ELECTED OFFICIALS: Online at 6 pm, you’re invited to a Town Hall opportunity for Q&A with State Sen. Joe Nguyen (who is hosting), State Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, and County Councilmember Joe McDermott. The attendance link is in our calendar listing.