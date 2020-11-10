WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Wind event possible’ at week’s end

(Last Friday’s windblown waves at Alki, photographed by Marc Milrod)

That chilly north wind had barely stopped blowing when rumblings began about a POSSIBLE windstorm on the way this Friday night. No alerts so far, but weather-watchers have been talking about it. Cliff Mass, for one, wrote about it last night, but he warned of “considerable uncertainty.” And even in tonight’s Forecast Discussion, the National Weather Service notes “confidence in wind potential remains low” regarding the storm. (Its Seattle main page currently features the phrase “Wind event possible.”) As with most forecasting around here, things seem to be – pardon the phrase – up in the air until a day or two out. But we’re mentioning it so you can be mindful of charging and other preparations, always smart at this time of year anyway.