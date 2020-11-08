WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: That cold north wind’s finally on its way out

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

Another day of waves and spray at Alki – as a fierce north wind continued to blow. But fans of calmer weather will be happy to hear it’s on the way out.

(Photo by Kersti Muul)

Tonight, the forecast says, the wind is expected to shift and slow, to 10 mph from the east. Then tomorrow and for the next few days, it’ll be out of the south/southwest.

(Photo by Gabriella Jeakle)

While the wind speed is falling, so is the temperature – might be below freezing tonight.

(Mt. Baker from West Seattle – photo by Lynn Hall)

The views like these are on their way out too – with clouds due to return tomorrow afternoon.