WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Westside School info night; Fauntleroy Community Association; more

(Monday sunrise, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

A busy Tuesday is under way:

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET MEETING: This is the second round – where proposed changes that made it through the first round are considered for final passage. The 9:30 am meeting is happening now, with a second session planned at 2 pm; documents are all linked to the all-day agenda. Watch via Seattle Channel.

COVID-19 BRIEFING: As previewed in our pandemic roundup last night, state/local health authorities have called an “urgent media briefing” for 2:30 pm to stress action to “flatten the curve” and get the current spike under control. You can watch here.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly announcement from organizer Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, Nov 10, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Nov 12, 4 to 6 pm, 16th and Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL LOWER SCHOOL INFO NIGHT: 5 pm online, find out about preschool through 4th grade at Westside School (WSB sponsor). To get the link for attending, email tedh@westsideschool.org.

(Weekend sunset through ginkgo on Fauntleroy, photographed by Angie Marcelynas)

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Board meeting online at 7 pm, community members welcome. Go here to register to attend.

Got an event, online or in-person distanced, to announce? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!