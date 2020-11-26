West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2020 info: Coffee, restaurants, grocery stores, more…

(Photo by Machel Spence)

Happy Thanksgiving! We’re thankful for your presence, enabling us to continue serving our community by providing information we hope will be helpful – like this:

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: Our list has 12 independent West Seattle coffee shops open for at least part of today – see them here. (Others? Please text us – 206-293-6302!)

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

RESTAURANTS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: Short list this year – see it here.

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro is on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on its regular weekday schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday

*Seattle Parks‘ ongoing closures

*No Seattle Public Library services today

Seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are thankful for your tips 24/7/365!)