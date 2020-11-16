WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 6 places offering pre-made holiday dinners to have at home

With a week and a half to go until Thanksgiving, and the recommendatian to keep it small and simple at home, you might be looking for help with your holiday dinner. Here are six places to start – NOT an all-inclusive list – let us know of others (that aren’t already sold out) – but what we have to start with:

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor): You can order a turkey dinner, ham dinner, or various a la carte main and side through the store deli; the form is in Thriftway’s latest newsletter. Thriftway tells us you have to order by 4 pm next Monday (November 23rd), in person or by phone (206-937-0245), and Thanksgiving Day pickup is available (though the day before is recommended).

WEST SEATTLE WHOLE FOODS MARKET (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW): Order online at least two days in advance, for pickup by the day before Thanksgiving. Here’s what’s available.

SALTY’S ON ALKI (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor): Meal kits for as few as two people are available, with the ordering deadline this Wednesday (November 18th), and pickups the day before Thanksgiving. Order by phone, 206-937-1600; here’s the menu.

PECOS PIT (4400 35th SW; WSB sponsor): Offering full Thanksgiving dinners, as well as a la carte components, for pickup. See the menu here. Order by Monday (November 23rd) for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. You can order online or by phone (206-708-7691).

METROPOLITAN MARKET (2320 42nd SW; WSB sponsor): Full precooked dinners are showing as sold out, but as of our check this morning, you have other options, such as a fully cooked turkey. Ordering deadline is next Monday, and you can order online.

HUSKY DELI (4721 California SW): You can order a “family-sized” Thanksgiving dinner (and other options), for pickup the day before Thanksgiving. Info’s online. Call 206-937-2810 or email huskydeliseattle@gmail.com by 7 pm Tuesday, November 24th. If you order and prepay by phone, you can arrange curbside pickup.

Someplace else to add? Email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!