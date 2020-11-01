WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: November begins!

(Bee with rosemary, photographed by SeanO)

Here’s how November is starting in West Seattle:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: The updated list of more than 20.churches’ Sunday online services (with a few also offering in-person options), with links, is here.

VOTING: Third-to-last day to get your ballot out – best delivery method, get it into an official King County Elections drop box. In our area:

–The Junction, south side of SW Alaska between California SW and 44th SW

–High Point Library, 3411 SW Raymond

–South Seattle College, 6000 16th SW

–South Park Library, 8th Avenue S./S. Cloverdale

–White Center Library, 1409 SW 107th

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

KIDS’ VOTE AND BALLOT-BOX PARADE: 11 am-1 pm harvest festival and kids’ vote on Puget Ridge Edible Park‘s future, then a 1 pm parade to the South Seattle College ballot drop box. Wear your face covering. At PREP. (18th/Brandon)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 pm online, the monthly update on West Seattle’s only city-sanctioned tiny-house encampment. All welcome. Here’s the link, or call 253-215-8782 (meeting ID 858 5523 4269, password 9701).

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

‘NIGHTFALL ORPHANAGE’ BONUS TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT: At the home of “Nightfall Orphanage on Alki – one more night of grab ‘n’ go trick-or-treating and family-friendly display with “Ghosts of Halloween Decorations Past,” 6:30-9:30 pm, “due to interest and the sheer volume of candy in our pre-made bags,” while supplies last. Grab & Go trick or treat bags will be available as long as supplies last. The front and side of the house are decorated, with two trick-or-treat stations –

“Station 1: Front of house at Pirates Grotto. Station 2: Side of house, by the Witches Hut.” Please wear a mask. www.nightfallorphanage.com

(2130 Alki SW)

(One more view of the Blue Moon’s rise Saturday, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

SUNSET AND MOONRISE: First night of Standard Time – the sun will set at 4:50 pm; the moon will rise at 5:40 pm.