(WSB photos)

The Katz family is among the Our Lady of Guadalupe parishioners joining in a streetside Election Day vigil this afternoon along 35th SW in. front of the church. The sign is one of several expressing hopes and wishes on this day of decision:

Also seen at the vigil: Tag the Corgi.

If you’re procrastinating, you now have a little over 5 hours remaining to get your ballot in – our morning preview has all the info you need on where and how.