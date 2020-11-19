WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen white Impreza; another package thief on video

Two quick West Seattle Crime Watch notes before our bridge-decision coverage continues:

STOLEN VEHICLE: Alison reports, “I live in the Admiral District and my car (1997 white Subaru Outback Impreza) was stolen last night off California. License plate BHA1397. Small bear sticker on the back, crack in windshield.” Call 911 if you see it (or any other known stolen car).

PACKAGE THIEF ON VIDEO: The security video (see it here) is from Molly, who says the theft happened on her Gatewood porch last night, near 41st/Holden.