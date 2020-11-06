WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Security guard cart-jacked; gunfire followup; more…

Three West Seattle Crime Watch notes tonight:

SECURITY GUARD ROBBED: You could call it a cart-jacking. The SPD Significant Incident Report summary says this happened just before 9 am Tuesday:

A security guard for Westwood Village called to report that he was just assaulted and robbed of his security electric cart. The victim was driving a security cart in the Westwood Village mall lot. The suspect ran up to him and started cursing. The suspect leaned into the security cart and punched the security guard/victim in the face, causing injury. The victim got out of the cart and the suspect took a glass object out of his belt and attempted to hit the victim with it. The victim fell to the ground and was injured again. The suspect got into the electric cart and started recklessly driving around the parking lot, narrowly missing vehicles traveling in the area. Later in the shift, officers responded to the 2600 BLK of SW Barton St for a separate assault incident and they detained a suspect who matched the robbery suspect’s description. The suspect was positively identified for the robbery and booked at the King County Jail.

We don’t have the suspect’s name, so we don’t know their status.

GUNFIRE FOLLOWUP: We finally obtained the narrative on last Friday night’s gunfire investigation along SW Holden. Police found 19 casings, 9mm and .40 caliber, and found a positive motive when speaking to a driver whose rear window was shot out. The driver told officers he was southbound on Delridge, driving slowly because of the bumpy road, when a “light-colored sedan” began tailgating him. He pulled over and let the other vehicle pass – but then as he approached SW Holden, the other car pulled over, and he passed it. Shortly after turning westbound on Holden, the driver said, he heard two loud noises, followed by the rear window shattering, and several gunshots. He sped up to get away and eventually lost the sedan, before finishing his drive home and calling police. Besides the shattered window, and the casings on Holden, officers found two bullet holes in the car’s trunk. Neither of the two people in the car was hurt.

DAIRY-THEFT ALERT: David emailed to share an alert that delivery customers along a Smith Brothers Farms delivery route in Seaview are being targeted by theft. He said it almost happened to him this morning: “I had our dairyman text when he delivered. I got the goods in and 5 minutes later a person came up our walkway to steal the order. I yelled at him and he jumped in a car with someone else and drove off with no lights on. We texted to the delivery driver to let him know he was being tailed. He managed to get license plate. White Cadillac Escalade.”