WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-prowl loot to look for; gunfire incident

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CAR PROWL LOOT TO LOOK FOR: From Todd:

I wanted to let the community know my car was broken into sometime after 2 am on November 8th. It was parked on SW Charlestown St. between 44th Ave SW and an alley. The driver’s-side lock was drilled out and contents were stolen from the trunk: Large baseball duffle bag full of golf balls, black Adidas hoodie with spot of blue paint, black standard-size Adidas backpack, and 2 wooden baseball bats. We would be interested in getting the stolen items back if anyone has seen them possibly dumped nearby.

Police report # is 2020-925469.

GUNFIRE INCIDENT: The summary is from the SPD Blotter Significant Incident Reports page; SPD tweeted the photo:

On 11-9-2020 at 0405 hours, a male stated that earlier he was at 15 Ave SW/SW Roxbury St involved in a drug transaction with multiple subjects. The victim stated that during the drug transaction, one of the subjects pulled a gun on him. The subject stated that he took the gun, and someone shot at him. The subject stated that he ran to the 9700 BLK of Myers Way S and during the process cut his wrist on a fence. The subject stated that the subjects involved in the drug transaction located him at the 9700 BLK of Myers Way S. The subject stated that he fired a couple of rounds in self-defense because he was scared for his life. Officers checked different locations for a crime scene and evidence, but they weren’t successful. The local hospitals were clear of any new gunshot wound victims. The firearm was recovered, and it came back clear. The firearm was submitted into evidence and the subject was transported to the hospital.

In the tweet containing the photo, police described the man as appearing to be “in some form of crisis.”