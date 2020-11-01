WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 new views of our feathered neighbors

Again today, Seahawks Sunday brings a WSB bird-photo gallery! Thanks for more great photos this week, starting with Jerry Simmons‘ photo, above, of a Belted Kingfisher at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. Jerry also sent this photo of a Great Blue Heron:

Also sharing a Heron view: Eric Bell, who saw this one while he was at the Southworth dock, waiting for a ferry to Fauntleroy:

Another shorebird: At Jack Block Park, Mark Wangerin photographed a Killdeer:

Inland, Mark caught sight of this Golden-crowned Kinglet:

From Robin Sinner, this Ruby-crowned Kinglet:

Vlad Oustimovitch photographed an American Wigeon at High Point Pond:

Next, a Gull with a super-size meal, photographed by Stewart L.:

MJ Feiner saw this Barred Owl in a tree near Gatewood Elementary:

Speaking of owls, no new reports of the Snowy Owl that graced local rooftops earlier this week; in case you missed those photos, see them here.

Thanks again to everyone for sharing photos – whether birds or breaking news or other community happenings – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302!