WEST MARGINAL WAY: Speed-enforcement alert

(SDOT cam framegrab)

West Marginal Way SW, three times as busy as ever because of the West Seattle Bridge closure, is frequently the subject of seemingly dueling complaints – too much traffic, and too much speeding. SPD is taking action on the latter, according to an alert sent today by the Northwest Seaport Alliance, aimed at port truckers: “The Seattle Police Department is adding speed patrols to West Marginal Way SW between Highland Park Way SW and the Lower Spokane St bridge. Patrols are reporting unsafe speeds occurring in the area. Please slow down.” A search of Tweets by Beat suggests this has already started, with four violations listed today lone.