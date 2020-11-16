Third scooter-share provider, Wheels, arrives in Seattle

(Photo courtesy Wheels)

The city’s third approved scooter-share provider is distributing its scooters in Seattle starting today. This one is the seated-scooter company Wheels. From its announcement:

Wheels are designed far differently from traditional stand-up scooters. A seated riding position and low center of gravity provide a safer and more stable ride — one that’s more accessible for a much broader demographic, as evidenced by the fact that half of Wheels’ riders are women and one-third are over the age of 35. Large 14-inch tires create a smooth ride across bumps, cracks, and uneven surfaces. And, unlike other offerings, Wheels comes with its own integrated helmet system! Initially, 20% of Wheels scooters in Seattle will have integrated helmets, but this will soon be scaled up to cover the whole fleet.

Those reusable helmets include “removable biodegradable liners,” the company says. It’s also working on “self-sanitizing grips” with surfaces that it says contain “mineral nanocrystals … powered by any visible light to create a powerful and toxin-free oxidation reaction that continuously breaks down any organic contaminants at the microscopic level without the use of poisons, traditional heavy metals or dangerous chemicals.” As with other transportation-share options, this one requires an app for usage. We’re still waiting to hear back on West Seattle deployment plans; let us know if you see these anywhere on the peninsula.