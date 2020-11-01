Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s 2020 plan for annual celebration of future and past

(WSB file photo)

In pre-pandemic years, early November is when the Southwest Seattle Historical Society would host its annual Champagne Brunch, celebrating community and raising money for programs including its Log House Museum. This year, a new plan: An online evening event and multi-day auction in early December. Here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce that this year the most important fundraising event of our calendar will be held digitally on Friday, December 4 at 7:00 PM. While we will miss seeing you at our traditional brunch at Salty’s on Alki this year, we hope you will join us online for the perfect opportunity to join together as a community to celebrate the successes of 2020 and support the Historical Society as we work together to build a foundation for a successful future.

This year’s theme is “History Proves We Are Stronger Together.” We are delighted to announce that Lora Radford, Executive Director of the West Seattle Junction Association, will be delivering keynote remarks that highlight the ways in which individual members of our community have come together to rise to meet the challenges of this unprecedented year. Kathy Blackwell, President of the Board of Trustees, Michael King, Executive Director, and others will offer additional remarks and key updates.

Our online auction will open on Tuesday, December 1, and close on Friday, December 4, ahead of our free celebratory program. As usual, the auction will uniquely reflect West Seattle through a range of exciting experiences, items, and gifts on which to bid. Remember, every bid you make helps to support the Historical Society!