SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Cargo ship diverted after mishap at sea

Today began with a plane making an emergency landing – and included, it turns out, a cargo ship passing West Seattle on the way to emergency repairs. The photo and tip are from Duncan, who saw the ONE Aquila passing Alki Point this morning; this report says it was diverted into Puget Sound while sailing from China to Long Beach, after some of its containers collapsed in stormy weather. The report says it’ll spend at least two weeks in Tacoma for “an emergency survey, repairs and discharge of the collapsed containers.” A customer advisory says it’s then expected to sail to Long Beach, arriving around Thanksgiving.